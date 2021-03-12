VIDEO: Hewitt PD arrests Grinch at city's Christmas Tree Lighting

Hewitt PD captured video of the Grinch's arrest and were able to take him into custody without incident.

HEWITT, Texas — Leave it to the Grinch to try and ruin Christmas! Thankfully, the Hewitt Police Department was able to stop him on Thursday.

According to officers, the Grinch was spotted at the City of Hewitt's Christmas Tree Lighting event around 6:30 p.m. They were aware of a warrant that was out for his arrest out of Rosebud, Texas.

Hewitt PD captured video of the Grinch's arrest and were able to take him into custody without incident. That video was posted on their Facebook page.