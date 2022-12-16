Hewitt Police Chief to retire from law enforcement starting next year

Police Chief Jim Devlin posted on Facebook and said he is leaving his policing career because he accepted the role as Assistant City Manager of Hewitt.

HEWITT, Texas — Hewitt Police Department's police chief announced Friday that he will be retiring from law enforcement at the start of the new year.

Police Chief Jim Devlin posted on Facebook and said he is leaving his policing career because he accepted the role as Assistant City Manager of Hewitt. He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2023.

"It has been a fantastic career and I am excited for the transition," he wrote. "... I am beyond humbled to take on this new role. I want to thank all of you who have stuck with me through this journey and I look forward to the future."

Devlin was in law enforcement for the past 28 years. Twelve of those years he served as police chief in Hewitt.

Recently, 6 News conducted an interview with Devlin to discuss one of Hewitt's oldest cold cases, Disco Dan. Devlin was the one who dubbed the 1978 John Doe case as "Disco Dan" in hopes of helping identify him.