Hewitt Police were looking for a car Friday they said was involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said the car may be a maroon 1999-2002 Mercury Cougar. They said it will have front end damage including a broken headlight. The driver said mirror housing might still be attached, but police said the glass is missing.

Police said a man was the last person seen driving it. They said it may have after market modifications. The department posted a photo of a similar car to its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Zahirmiak at 254-296-5638.

