Hewitt police search for Stripes Convenience Store robbery suspect

HEWITT, Texas — The Hewitt Police Department is looking for the identity of a suspect that robbed the Stripes Convenience Store in Hewitt at gunpoint Friday.

Hewitt police officers were dispatched to the store located at 514 Sun Valley Blvd. in reference to an aggravated robbery at around 4:26 a.m.

Officers met with store employees who said that the suspect entered the store, stood around for a few minutes and was then asked by a clerk if he could be helped. The employee said the suspect pulled out a black and brown semi-automatic pistol from his right pants pocket and ordered the clerk to put all the money from the cash register into a Burger King bag that the suspect brought with him, according to the Hewitt PD.

The suspect opened the bag and the clerk complied with his demands. Once the suspect received the money, he fled out the front doors on foot and ran south on N. Old Temple Rd., according to the Hewitt PD.

The clerk said the suspect stole between $55 and $75. The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, 5”06 – 5”09 in height and between 19 and 24 years of age. He was wearing black jogger type sweat pants, a black long sleeve shirt, a black and gray baseball cap, white socks and blue sandals, according to the Hewitt PD.

Detectives were able to recover in-store surveillance video of the robbery, as well as video from a nearby business that shows the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

At this time the vehicle is unidentified. Police only know that it is a dark-colored sedan, according to the Hewitt PD.

Anyone that recognizes this suspect, the vehicle or where he can be located, please contact the Hewitt police Department at (254) 666-6272.