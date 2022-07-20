Hewitt Public Library cancels 'Splash Day' due to extreme heat conditions, water restrictions

Library Director Waynette Ditto said inflatable play materials in triple-digit temperatures could cause possible 'hazards from heat exposure.'

Families seeking to find some cool summer fun in Hewitt will have to search a little harder.

The Hewitt Splash Day in Hewitt Park has been canceled. The event was due to be held July 27.

An announcement was made July 20 after numerous consecutive days of triple-digit heat. The city's public library director Waynette Ditto said the decision was made due to the extreme heat conditions, as well as the City of Hewitt's Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Stage 2 Plan.

The city implemented the plan because of the low levels in Lake Waco as well as the city having a well out of commission.

Ditto also mentioned the importance of inflatable awareness, mentioning bounce houses should not be used in temperatures over 100 degrees due to a lack of ventilation.

"We value our families and volunteers and do not want to put anyone in harm's way and respect the decisions regarding water conservation and support the drought contingency plan."