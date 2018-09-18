HEWITT — On Monday, the Hewitt City Council selected a new city attorney, Michael Dixon of Haley & Olson, P.C. The move comes after weeks of controversy after the firing of former City Attorney Charles Buenger.

Buenger was fired from his position back in early September and was officially removed from the City Council on Monday. The city council voted 4 to 2 to officially remove Buenger & Associates and Charles Buenger.

After the removal, the City Council held a closed executive session to deliberate on the selection of Michael Dixon. Dixon was selected as the new City Attorney with a vote of 6 to 0.

© 2018 KCEN