Hewitt and Waco PD are investigating cases of several people claiming their cars were covered in spray paint over the weekend.

The vandals are leaving distinct marks on dozens of cars.

One of the victims is Hewitt resident Trey Allen. Allen said he was heading to church early Sunday morning when he noticed his car covered in spray paint. Allen said his windows were rolled down and claims the suspects purposely spray painted inside the cracked window space as well as all over the exterior of his car. Allen said it took several hours and more than $50 to clean it all up. Allen was surprised to learn it happened to someone else in his area and dozens more in Waco. Allen said he just hopes whoever is behind the acts will do the right thing before it's too late.

"There's a shortage of people doing the right thing it seems. I think if they came forward and made this move to make this right, that they'd find that they would actually somehow some way kind of almost be heroes in this story. It takes courage and hopefully these guys have the courage to do what it takes to stand up and make it right," Allen said.

Another victim and Hewitt resident who wishes to remain anonymous said while the act is upsetting he received a lot of support from other victims.

"Everyone in the growing network of victims began sharing methods of paint removal, and a few professionals lent some skilled advice for everyone, as well," the anonymous victim said.

Police said altogether there have been thousands of dollars worth of damage. Police also said the suspect or suspects could face a charge of criminal mischief.

