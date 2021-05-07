Witnesses said the woman tripped while lighting the fireworks. They said the bottom part of her face was severely injured.

A woman was taken to the hospital by Life Flight Sunday night after witnesses reported a firework hit her in her face.

This happened at about 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot of a shopping center on Hwy 6 and Voss Road in Fort Bend County, where multiple people gathered to pop fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

Witnesses said the woman tripped while lighting a firework, which then exploded, hitting her face.

The bottom part of the woman's face was severely injured, witnesses reported. So much so, she had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Her current condition is unknown at this time, but we are working to gather more details.

Dozens of people were seen gathered in this parking lot to pop fireworks and celebrate Independence Day.

Video from the scene showed fireworks debris spread throughout the parking lot.

