Milam deputy shot during mental health call near Rockdale, sheriff says

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Sheriff Mike Clore said one of their mental health deputies, identified as Samuel Ferguson IV, was called out to make a mental health assessment of someone who was experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.

During the assessment, Clore said the person in crisis became uncooperative and showed suicidal tendencies, deeming him a danger to himself and others.

When Deputy Ferguson tried to take the person in for an emergency order of detention, the person opened fire and shot Ferguson multiple times, Clore said.

Ferguson was transported to the hospital in Temple where he remains in stable condition.

The person Ferguson was trying to help died at the scene, Clore said.

This incident caused a brief closure on US Highway 70 West at Western Hills Road where a medical helicopter landed to transport Ferguson.