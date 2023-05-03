Highway signs change from Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos

The Army post's renaming is set to become official next week.

BELTON, Texas — The Interstate 14 and US Highway 190 West exit in Belton has been changed to Fort Cavazos prior to the Army Post's official renaming on Tuesday, May 9.

Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell captured a photo on her commute, showing how the adaptations have already begun around the area.

Last week, the Fort Hood Clear Creek sign was changed to Fort Cavazos as well, which sparked conversation among community members.

This new name honors Texas-born, Korean and Vietnam War veteran General Richard Edward Cavazos.

Born in Kingsville on Jan. 31, 1929, Cavazos was raised by Mexican American parents.

In 1951, Cavazos completed his basic officer training at Fort Benning, Georgia. After being deployed to Korea, he was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross and Silver Star for his service.

Cavazos returned to the U.S. in 1953 where he was assigned to Fort Hood. He was then deployed to Vietnam in 1967 as a lieutenant colonel. Officials awarded Cavazos a second Distinguished Service Cross for his service there.

Cavazos became the first Hispanic to reach the rank of brigadier general in 1976. Just four years later in 1980, Cavazos took over as the III Corps Commanding General.

Cavazos succeeded General Robert Shoemaker as commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command in 1982 and retired from the Army in 1984.

For more information, visit here.