At least five homes destroyed in Hill County wildfire, officials say

The fire has burned an estimated 250 acres, and officials say some residents in Blum are under voluntary evacuations.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire has destroyed at least five homes in Hill County as crews work to contain it Wednesday night, officials said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the "Blum Fire" has burned an estimated 250 acres and is 20% contained as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both air and ground crews have responded to aid in putting out the fire.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said the town of Blum, about 48 miles south of Fort Worth, was being evacuated due to the proximity of the fire. Officials later said the town was under voluntary evacuations.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hill County on the #BlumFire. The fire is an estimated 180 acres and 0% contained. Aircraft and ground resources are engaged in structure protection. #txfire pic.twitter.com/TicfxFzPV2 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 26, 2023

According to the forest service, five homes were destroyed as the fire continues to burn.