At least five homes destroyed in Hill County wildfire, officials say

HILL COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire has destroyed at least five homes in Hill County as crews work to contain it Wednesday night, officials said.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the "Blum Fire" has burned an estimated 250 acres and is 20% contained as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both air and ground crews have responded to aid in putting out the fire.
The Hill County Sheriff's Office said the town of Blum, about 48 miles south of Fort Worth, was being evacuated due to the proximity of the fire. Officials later said the town was under voluntary evacuations.
According to the forest service, five homes were destroyed as the fire continues to burn.
This is a developing story and will be updated.