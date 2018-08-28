WACO, Texas — Hill County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to oppose the city of Waco from using land in their community for a new landfill.

Hill County Judge Justin Lewis said they also plan to adopt an ordinance to prohibit landfills and solid waste industrial by-products in certain parts of the county. He said the goal is to take control of their county the best way they can.

"And that is limit those areas where people can put landfills in Hill County Texas. We are growing and we need to do some planning as we get larger. It needs to be responsible, and I can't have people investing money in my county saying this is a beautiful place just to have a landfill pop up in the next two to three to 10 years," Lewis said.

