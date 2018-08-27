WACO, Texas — Officials in Hill County confirmed with channel 6 that the city of Waco has their eye on another possible site for their city dump.

The mayor of Mount Calm and a Hill County judge said they are not too happy about the proposed site.

"Say no to Waco landfill" signs were hard to miss in parts of Hill County. Residents said just like in Axtell, they plan to fight.

Officials in Hill County say they were notified by the city of Waco on Thursday that the new proposed dumping site sits on Hill County Road 3272 in Mount Calm and is adjacent to the current proposed landfill site on Highway 31 and TK Parkway.

Residents said the land is between 500 and 700 acres and may also utilize a pipeline from Birome water in order to run water to the landfill.

They also said soil conservation is a concern.

They said they plan to voice their opposition at the Birome water board meeting on Thursday.

