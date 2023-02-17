Don't miss this hiring event happening across Central Texas

More than 40 employers will be present throughout the Spring Forward Hiring Event.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're looking for a job, there's a hiring event happening across Central Texas Wednesday, Feb. 22, where more than 40 employers will be present throughout.

The Spring Forward Hiring Event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and four Workforce Career Centers:

300 Cheyenne Dr., Killeen, TX 76542

201 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76502

523 East 3rd St., Lampasas, TX 76550

313 N. Main St., Rockdale, TX 76567

According to Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, thousands of jobs still need to be filled across our area. Last month, for instance, there was a total of 4,330 job postings with a median salary of $19.38 an hour.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally. No registration is required.