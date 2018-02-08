In this week's Hiring Heidi, Heidi Alagha went to Walker Honey Farm in Rogers to learn more on beekeeping. When she got there, she had to get into her beekeeping suit to stay protected from the bees. Heidi tried to learn how to light the smoker, which John Walker says is one of the hardest parts of the job. John ended up lighting it for her.

After driving off-site to where the bee hives are kept, the smoker was used to help the bee's fly away. From there, Heidi along with John, opened up the hives and found the Queen B. In the hives, they selected a rack that was full of honey to harvest.

They took that rack back to the farm and learned to scoop the honey from the rack, and eventually filled a jar of honey.

Walker Honey Farm decided that if Heidi can get over her fear of bee's, she would be hired at the farm!

If you'd like to visit the farm, buy their products, or tour the site, visit: walkerhoneyfarm.com

