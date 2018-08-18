For this edition of Hiring Heidi, Texas Today anchor, Heidi Alagha went to Fire Street Pizza in Belton. She was trained by the owner, Jason Brumbalow. They started at the dough, which Heidi found to be the hardest part of the process. Jason described the process as art. Heidi tried and then tried again until she got it right.

Then it was time for the toppings. Heidi chose to make their classic 'margaritaville' pizza. Finally, it was time to bake the pizza in the wood fire oven. Jason says the baking part is usually the hardest part for first time employees, but somehow, Heidi found it simple.

She managed to not burn the pizza, in fact, Jason said he would make a lunch out of the pizza Heidi made.

When Jason was asked if he'd hire or fire Heidi, he said it depends on the salary she is asking for, but he would hire her!

