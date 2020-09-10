Hispanic Heritage Month | Barrera's Nursery and Landscape

WACO, Texas — At Barrera's Nursery and Landscape, the owners consider themselves one of the lucky ones. They've been able to keep their doors open, and have remained busy in a time when many businesses are struggling.



Kevin Barrera's parents, Nick and Diane opened Barrera's Nursery and landscape in 1998. His dad came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was only 15 years old and he said he's always had a business mindset.



"As Hispanics and being able to start a small business and employ people and grow the business and be successful, that makes me very proud of them," Barrera said.



Fortunately for them, Barrera said their business was deemed essential so they never had to close their doors during the pandemic.



"We were really lucky. We had one of our busier seasons that we've had in a while," Barrera said. "I mean I guess just people being at home catching up on landscape projects that they probably wanted to do that they never had time to do."