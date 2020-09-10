Hispanic Heritage Month | Barrera's Nursery and Landscape

WACO, Texas — At Barrera's Nursery and Landscape, the owners consider themselves one of the lucky ones. They've been able to keep their doors open, and have remained busy in a time when many businesses are struggling.
Kevin Barrera's parents, Nick and Diane opened Barrera's Nursery and landscape in 1998. His dad came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was only 15 years old and he said he's always had a business mindset.
"As Hispanics and being able to start a small business and employ people and grow the business and be successful, that makes me very proud of them," Barrera said.
Fortunately for them, Barrera said their business was deemed essential so they never had to close their doors during the pandemic.
"We were really lucky. We had one of our busier seasons that we've had in a while," Barrera said. "I mean I guess just people being at home catching up on landscape projects that they probably wanted to do that they never had time to do."
They have been able to keep all their employees, which is something Barrera said they were worried about at the beginning.
"You never know what anyone's situation is when they have a small business," Barrera said. "Obviously we've been lucky to stay open and be successful during the pandemic, but we've had friends that own businesses that haven't been as lucky as us."
Barrera said when you support a small business you're supporting a family and he's grateful that their loyal customers have done that for them all these years and in these difficult times.
