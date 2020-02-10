Hispanic Heritage Month | CakeAmor Bakery

"We bake with love and so we just kind of wanted to put it altogether into one and CakeAmor was born," Mrs. Casares said.

WACO, Texas — CakeAmor Bakery in Waco like many other businesses have had good weeks and bad weeks during the pandemic. The owners Bo and Misty Casares said changing their business plan and the support from the community has helped.

"We bake with love and so we just kind of wanted to put it altogether into one and CakeAmor was born," Mrs. Casares said.

Bo and Misty Casares, opened CakeAmor Bakery in Waco in 2017 incorporating the word amor in Spanish, which means love to symbolize their love of baking and the inclusion of the Mexican culture in some of their desserts.

"I'm very proud of my culture and my heritage and it feels great to be in this situation and be a business owner and to have such a diverse background in our marriage," Mr. Casares said.

They sell cakes, cookies, cupcakes and even keto friendly desserts.

They also have Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead inspired cookies, which is a popular holiday that originated in Mexico but is celebrated all over Latin America.

"It's really great to combine and have some of the Mexican heritage mixed in with everything else and just all the delicious flavors," Mrs. Casares said.

When the pandemic hit they had to change their business plan to survive. They began doing curbside pick up and delivery. They said although the community has been supportive, they still have their ups and downs.

"There's a misconception that when you own a business you have a lot of money and a lot of income and that's just not the case. We're the same as everybody else and we have a family to support too," Mr. Casares said.

