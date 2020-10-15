Hispanic Heritage Month | CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

They partner with local organizations, other chambers of commerce, school districts and higher education institutions who recognize the value of cultural diversity.

WACO, Texas — The CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was established in 1975 and it's a non-profit striving to unite the Hispanic community in Central Texas.

Alfred Solano, the chamber president and CEO said they want to play a role in making sure educational and entrepreneurial opportunities exist for the Hispanic community.

"Our logo is a bridge and I think it's a perfect logo for what we do," Solano said. "It's really about where people are and how do they get to where they want to be."

Solano said they want to be known as a chamber for the people, focusing on small businesses and helping them grow by providing mentorship and leadership development.

"Everyone is welcome but if we didn't focus on the Hispanic community, this community would never achieve the greatness potential that it has," Solano said. "It's like a game we're playing and some of our best players aren't in be game."

"If you're not paying attention to the Hispanic community, you're missing out on a lot of things," Solano said. "You're missing out on customers, you're missing out on businesses, and you're missing out on relationships."

Solano said he hopes as the Hispanic community continues to grow, they can keep serving as a resource and a bridge in Central Texas.