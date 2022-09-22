Hispanic Heritage Month, a list of needed mental health resources for Hispanic communities

Central Texas therapists said there are not enough mental health services that are available to people in Hispanic communities in Central Texas.

CENTRAL, Texas — Here is a list of mental health services that provide bilingual services or can point you in the direction of one:

There is also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can reach them at 988 or 1-888-628-9454.

Along with a Crisis Text Line at 741 text AYUDA or 422-AYUDAME on What’s App

National Domestic Violence Hotline; 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233). They have bilingual advocates and access to the ATT language line.