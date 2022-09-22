Hispanic Heritage Month, a list of needed mental health resources for Hispanic communities

CENTRAL, Texas — Here is a list of mental health services that provide bilingual services or can point you in the direction of one:
La Puerta, Latinx Therapy, Heart of Texas Behavioral Health, Network Counseling Center, Waco Family Medicine, Nami Texas,
There is also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can reach them at 988 or 1-888-628-9454.
Along with a Crisis Text Line at 741 text AYUDA or 422-AYUDAME on What’s App
National Domestic Violence Hotline; 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233). They have bilingual advocates and access to the ATT language line.
National Mental Health Association Help Line; 1-800-969-6642 (press 1 any time during English announcement).