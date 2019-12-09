WACO, Texas — The Waco Suspension Bridge is expected to undergo a rehabilitation project by the end of 2019.

The historic bridge, completed in 1870, is a legendary landmark in downtown Waco, and it will soon be closed for one or possibly two years, according to Interim Director of Parks and Recreation Jonathan Cook.

Cook said this is a legacy project that has been a long time in the making.

“Over the past couple of years we’ve worked with a variety of engineers and historical consultants to make sure that we’re heading in the right direction with an extreme amount of care because this is a historical landmark," Cook said.

The city will begin the bid for the project in the coming weeks, and it will receive $5.4 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

Construction on the bridge is expected to begin in November and be fully closed to the public in December. Cook said the project is expected to take up to two years because of its scale.

“As we all know this bridge is over 100-years-old, and it’s been a long time since we’ve really taken the time to do the study and really see how we can make this bridge last for another 100 years," Cook said.

Cook said he knows the suspension bridge holds a special place in people's hearts.

He said he wants the community to understand that this is something that needs to be done to make sure the bridge remains in the heart of the city but in much better condition.

“It is a special place, and it’s an honor that we’re able to take the time, the resources and the energy to make sure that it stays here forever in Waco," Cook said.

The last event at the Waco Suspension Bridge will be the Iron Man Race, which takes place the last week of October.

