Salado is going back to its roots and celebrating it's history with a weekend of entertainment.

Texas History Days in Salado will bring pioneer artisans, multiple period re-enactments (including a bank robbery), a Shakespearean play cowboy style, genealogy classes, homemade Ice Cream – Freeze Off, and a visit from the Austin Beer Museum.

The town's various shops will also be in theme, and live music will be playing at various locations.

The event runs from June 8 - 10 for all information, click here.

