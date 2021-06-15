Hit-and-run leads to high speed chase ending in Lorena, police say

The chase ended on Cindy Ann Street and the suspect was arrested, officials said.

LORENA, Texas — A hit-and-run suspect led police on a high speed chase toward Lorena that ended on Cindy Ann Street, the Hewitt Police Department told 6 News.

A suspect "bumped" into a vehicle off Hewitt Drive and fled the scene, police said. The victim called 911, which resulted in a high speed chase. After stopping in Lorena, the suspect was arrested, Hewitt police said.

Officials said the suspect may have been intoxicated at the time. Drugs and a gun were found in the car, police added.