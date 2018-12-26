WACO, Texas — The big rush in gift shopping for the holidays is usually before Christmas Day, yet many Americans might be headed back to hit the stores for more.

According to the National Retail Federation, Super Saturday, which is the Saturday before Christmas, is the busiest shopping day of the year.

A new survey by the NRF shows that 58 percent of holiday shoppers plan to return and exchange unwanted gifts this year, within the first month. A total of 77 percent of those shoppers are likely to buy something else while they are making their exchange or return.

In general, 68 percent of people plan to hit the stores again to shop the week after Dec. 25.

The NRF also said a majority of the people who will shop after Christmas Day plan to take advantage of holiday deals and use their gift cards.

See more at NFR.com.

