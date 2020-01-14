BELL COUNTY, Texas —
The City of Holland is under a boil water notice after a major water break, according to City Secretary Paula Kreinheder.
The break is located between Sumbera St. and Claudewood St.
Contractors that are working on the new water improvements in Holland hit the main line, according to Kreinheder. There are no current signs of property damage.
