Suspect in deadly Hollywood Park lounge shooting arrested

The gunfire stemmed from an argument early Sunday morning inside the business. Two were killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have arrested the suspect who they say shot three people inside a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them.

Darrick Davon OIiver Jr. was on the run for more than 60 hours and was considered by police to be armed and dangerous. The Hollywood Park Police Department said he was "being transported back to San Antonio" Tuesday night, but didn't clarify where Oliver was finally captured.

Video evidence gathered from Rose Bistro shows Oliver, 22, arguing with two men before he allegedly "produced a handgun and fired several times at close range," according to an earlier statement from the Hollywood Park Police Department. The gunfire happened around 1 a.m., at a time when Rose Bistro was "full of other patrons."

One of those men Oliver is accused of firing upon, Justin Huchinson, was found dead by officers responding to the scene. A bystander who caught a stray bullet, Alaina Henderson, died after being taken to a local hospital; police say she was visiting from out of town.

Oliver's other target, Franklin Pedin III, is in stable condition and recovering at University Hospital, according to HPPD.

Oliver fled the area before law enforcement arrived, and police say they continue to search for him. An arrest warrant was obtained by Monday morning after investigators provided enough probable cause to deem him the suspect.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Rose Bistro's management said they are cooperating with police on the investigation while adding they "take the safety of our patrons and staff very seriously."

"We send our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young lady and young man who lost their lives in the tragic event," the lounge's statement reads.

Neighboring business Pockets San Antonio is extending their support for the victims' families and staff at Rose Bistro.

"It does make us really sad because if it can happen at their bar, it can happen at any bar," said Janet Pacheco, a team lead.

Pockets current location is off Northwest Loop 410 but their second establishment opens next month in the same shopping center at Rose Bistro. Pacheco wants the staff to know they are here to support them.

"We're hoping that we can help each other out and make sure to keep that whole area safe when we open there next month," she said.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.