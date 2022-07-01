Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition announces Project Homeless Connect

A non-profit centered around homelessness and housing instability from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition (HOTHC) announces its Project Homeless Connect event for July 8.

A non-profit centered around homelessness and housing instability from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. will be providing a one-stop-shop for resources and services at the Waco Convention Center.

The event will provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations, social services, and other resources from community partners, according to the non-profit.

Other referrals and services offered will include Employment Assistance, Haircuts, Health & Vision Screenings, HIV Testing, COVID-19 Vaccinations, Housing Information, Hygiene Items, Pet Care, Social Services, Veterans Benefits, Dental Screenings and more, as stated by the non-profit.

For more information, visit The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition website, here.