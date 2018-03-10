MCGREGOR, Texas — The owner of Porter’s Wood Shop in McGregor gave many homeless men and women jobs to help them get back on their feet throughout the business' 20 years of operation, but last week a fire took that business away.

On Wednesday, those he helped worked to help pay back his generosity.

"This beyond what I can comprehend right now," Porter’s Wood Shop owner Jim Porter said.

Porter said he was devastated when a fire ripped through the wood shop Sept. 25, but he was amazed when he found out that a bus load of help was coming from an unlikely bunch. His employee Allen Bryant helped to organize the cleanup.

"The most broken people in our community have rallied to help,” Bryant said. “It touches my heart."

Nearly everyone who came out Wednesday was homeless. At one point so was Jeremy Miller.

Miller was working at the wood shop for three weeks before it caught fire. He said Porter took a chance on him despite his criminal record.

"I had just come home from doing prison time,” Miller said. “Nobody wanted to give me a chance. Mr. Jim opened his door for me, and I’ve been here ever since."

When asked how he felt about the gesture, Porter could only think of one word.

"Blessed that this many people, with having the problems of their own would want to come out to help me," Porter said.

Joseph Streets said he's been homeless for four years, but he jumped at the chance to help and prove while many people at the shop may not have a lot of money, they have a lot of heart.

"Somebody is down and they need a little more support or a little help that is why we're out here," Streets said.

Porter said he did not have any insurance, and right now he's focusing on how and when he will start to rebuild.

