Homeschool mom of 7 offers advice to parents who opt for virtual learning

WACO, Texas — Johnna King a mom of 7, expecting an 8th has juggled being an at-home mom and teacher to her kids since she started home schooling.

"My kids just fell in love with learning and that was my goal from the beginning," King said.

She and her husband wanted a philosophy of education that fit their family and she wants to encourage other parents to do the same.

"We know their strengths and we know their weaknesses, so bring that into their education and don't feel like education is just sitting at a table for eight hours because it's not," King said.

The King children range from 10 months to 9 years old and they all learn in different ways.

"It's really just helping your kids be efficient on their own," King said.

For parents who've opted for virtual learning this year due to the pandemic, King said parents should give themselves some grace.

"Focus in on what's gonna be the best schedule for you," King said. "Be confident in your decision and don't compare yourself to any other family."

She said it won't always be easy, so her advice is to just take it one day at a time.

"When it gets really hard and you're frustrated, and your kids are falling out, and you're exhausted, you can come back to, this is why we made this decision for this year, it'll pass," King said.

She also said she knows learning at home may not work for everyone, but if you're in that situation right now just try to do the best you can.

Johnna King is also a contributor to The Waco Mom's Blog.