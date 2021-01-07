Honoring 9/11: Central Texas firefighters participate in the 10th Annual Dallas Stair Climb

Members of Killeen Fire Department joined other Central Texas firefighter departments to honor the First Responders of that tragic day.

DALLAS — One-hundred-ten flights of stairs.

That's how many stairs nearly 400 first responders including the Killeen, Harker Heights and Temple Fire Departments climbed in Dallas to honor the fallen first responders of 9/11.

The 10th Annual Dallas Stair Climb was hosted Sunday at 8:46 a.m., which is the time when the first plane struck the first tower on Sept. 11.

During the climb, 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS personnel participated.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the number 110 is significant to firefighters across the nation. It signifies the number of floors the New York Fire Department took to save those in the World Trade Center.

On the anniversary of 9/11, other firefighters around the nation will be following suit.

Temple Fire Department will be hosting a public event on the anniversary of the tragedy with their own Memorial Stair Climb.

