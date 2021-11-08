Honoring Bryce Fikes | Family to show market hog for Rosebud-Lott teen killed one month ago

Fikes family will have Bryce's pig at the Falls County Fairgrounds in Marlin and the show starts at 8 a.m.

MARLIN, Texas — The family of Bryce Fikes, the Rosebud-Lott student killed one month ago while running Cross Country, will honor his life and love of animals by showing his market hog at the Falls County Fairgrounds Thursday morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Bryce's sister, Zoey, will take his place in the show ring, and although most of the market hogs are sold, 6 News has been told that that won't be done with Bryce's pig. Donations are being accepted through a "pig add on" where money can be added onto a special memorial sale. The proceeds will be used in part to help create a project sponsorship program and any additional proceeds will be left to the family’s discretion.

Salem Wilde, Bryce's aunt, said the project sponsorship program will help other kids who want to be a part of 4H but can't otherwise afford it, a financial commitment upwards of $3,000 from start to finish.

In addition to the memorial sale, you can purchase a t-shirt in honor of Bryce through Westphalia 4-H as well as a blue bracelet that reads "Blessed by Bryce." All proceeds generated from the sale of the bracelets will go to the Fikes family.