Honoring Mr. Stop | Temple HS alumna petitions to name street after former employee

For 29 years, Matthew Wilson AKA Mr. Stop, worked for TISD and Temple High School in the guard station at the entrance of the campus.

TEMPLE, Texas — The surrounding area of Temple High School has developed a lot over the last couple of years.

A roundabout has been built, new entrances and roads have also been put in.

As the additions and changes come in, one Temple High alum wants history and a life to be remembered.

For those who went to Temple High in the 80s, 90s, and in the 2000's -- you might remember a guy by the name of Mr. Stop, or Matthew Wilson.

"Matthew was a gentle giant, he was very loving, kind hearted, giving and he was a hard worker," said Lorraine Beans, Wilson's niece.

For 29 years, Wilson worked for Temple Independent School District and Temple High School at the guard station to the entrance of the campus, which is how he got his nickname.

"He originally started out as the crossing guard and he had a stop sign and as the kids would come to school, even though he was robust, he was very light on his feet," Beans explained. "He used to dance with the stop sign and the kids just loved him. And then later they erected a booth with the stop sign and then he became known as Mr. Stop. He loved that job, he loved the interaction with the children."

The students loved him back, including class of 2011 graduate Kristen Gunn who is petitioning to keep his memory alive.

"I think it was just seeing him everyday for four years," she said. "I don't ever remember a day that he wasn't here and it just kind of felt like he was there for us, he was here for the kids."

"He was just a bright part of the day, it was almost like tradition to see hello and goodbye to him," Gunn said.

Wilson was a selfless servant. He wouldn't dare miss a day of work even when his health was on the line.

"Matthew was ill for over 10 years, and he had to have treatments," Beans told 6 News. "He scheduled those treatments afterward and after he would get off work, he would go and have his treatments, go home and be at work the next day and he never missed a day of work. He was very dedicated to that job, because he loved it so much."

Wilson had his final stop in 2013 after battling cancer, not too long after retiring from the school.

Gunn and fellow Temple High alum hope Mr. Stop's time watching over Temple High and all that enter the property didn't end when he retired, and renaming the road can change that.

"They say once a wildcat, always a wildcat and that was Mr. Stop," Gunn said.

His name, legacy and service could live on forever.

Gunn plans to turn a proposal for petition sometime November 1.