Hope Boxes provide comfort to mothers experiencing infant loss

Lorianne Valois received a Hope Box after her son passed away. She's now giving back to other Central Texas moms.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove woman is turning her pain into her purpose.

At 18 weeks into her pregnancy, Lorianne Valois's son Brady was diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia This meant his diaphragm was not growing properly and left an opening that allowed his organs to move around.

"Just to get that news was really heartbreaking," Valois said.

Baby Brady passed away 7 hours after he was born. Before leaving the hospital, Valois says she received a hope box filled with a journal, Bible, a handwritten note, and other things meant to bring her comfort from the local chapter of "Hope Mommies."

Valois says the organization has helped her get over the stigma of talking about her loss.

"I found comfort in that and being able to know that they know exactly how I feel and that I'm not alone," Valois said.

In 2019, Valois competed and won the Miss title for the Five Hills Scholarship Pagent in Copperas Cove. Her platform was infant loss awareness. She used funds from her service project and a grant to assemble Hope boxes in Brady's name. The project was completed last week due to COVID-19 delays.

Sixty boxes will be distributed to Seaton Medical Center, Advent Health, and Coryell Health.

Valois wants families grieving the loss of their child to know they are not alone in the pain.