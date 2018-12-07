Coryell Memorial Healthcare System announced Thursday their facility is up and running to full capacity as of Monday, July 2, after an explosion hit the hospital in June.

Coryell Medical Clinic Building 1 and 2 opened and is seeing scheduled patients with appointments. In addition, Coryell Urgent Care services are also available for walk-in patients with no appointment needed, the organization stated.

“Once we were given the okay to open our doors, we went straight to work doing what we do best – which is taking care of our community,” the healthcare system stated. “The 24/7 efforts by our staff, alongside other individuals and organizations, assisting us with safety checks, clean up and restocking of supplies made this possible.”

They went on to say they were able to move their assisted living and skilled nursing residents home in less than a week – significantly ahead of initial expectations.

There is no activity in and directly around the explosion site as the healthcare system is allowing the investigations to continue.

However, construction is being resumed at the new 16-bed medical rehab that is connected to the Meadows Long-term Care.

“Right now, our number one focus is at the heart of our mission, to work through this ordeal while continuing to provide the highest quality care to our community,” the healthcare system stated.

