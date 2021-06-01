Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series returns to Temple

The free concert series kicks off June 4 at Miller Park with 80s Obsession playing the hits of the 1980s.

TEMPLE, Texas — The 23rd Annual Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series is back on Fridays this year starting June 4 after a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple Parks and Recreation is partnering with Scott and White Health Plan to put on the series going on at different parks around Temple.

"We can't wait to kick off the summer with an exciting lineup of talented artists," City of Temple Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. "After taking a break last year, we're ready to hear some live music again in Temple parks."

The series will begin June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Park with 80s Obsession playing the hits of the 1980s.

Here are the other acts coming to Temple throughout the summer:

June 11: The Blues Posse at Miller Park

June 18: Landon Heights at West Temple Park

June 25: Tejano Storm Band at West Temple Park

July 9: The Selfless Lovers at Santa Fe Plaza

July 16: Clint Allen Janisch Band at Santa Fe Plaza

July 23: Hair Metal Giants and Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater

July 30: Wayworn Traveler at Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater

Concerts are free and open to the public and registration is not required. Picnic baskets, blankets and leashed pets are welcome. Glass containers are not allowed. The city said food vendors will be on site. Concerts are subject to cancelation or rescheduling due to inclement weather.

Learn more about the bands coming to Temple by visiting the parks and recreation department website.