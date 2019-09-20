BRYAN, Texas — A huge game this Saturday for Texas A&M (No. 17) as they take on Auburn (No. 8) for a top-20 showdown in what's expected to have big implications in the SEC West standings. The game is shaping up to be hot & humid. Luckily, the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda will continue to lift away from Texas. However, left behind is deep moisture. This will not only make the heat indices extremely uncomfortable (it will feel like the mid-to-upper-90s during the game) but there is an isolated shot for a storm between kickoff and halftime.

Kickoff:

Temperature: 89

Feels-like temperature: 96

Precipitation: 30% Showers/Storms

Halftime:

Temperature: 91

Feels-like temperature: 97

Precipitation: 40% Showers/Storms

End of game:

Temperature: 88

Feels-like temperature: 94

Precipitation: 10% Showers/Storms

Storm chances will be isolated but we cannot completely rule out an isolated storm. The main concern will be the hot temperatures. Make sure you're staying hydrated at the game. Drink plenty of water & wear light colored clothes. With partly cloudy skies, it would be wise to wear sunscreen. Last, but not least, enjoy the game and GIG'EM!!

Texas A&M GameDay Forecast

KAGS