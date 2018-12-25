WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday that there was a house fire at 1923 Washington Avenue.

Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said the department got the call at 2:35 p.m., and responded in two minutes.

Bergerson said units arrived to the large, two story house, and saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 1923 Washington Avenue. Units arriving with a large 2 story house with heavy smoke showing from the 2nd floor. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) December 25, 2018

A second alarm was brought to the house, the department said on Twitter. The department said it was not sure if someone was inside, and the severity of the fire prompted them to trigger the second alarm.

Thirty firefighters came to the scene, Bergerson said.

Crews used a defensive strategy to fight the fire when holes were being burned between the first and second floor, the department said.

Two people were displaced from the house, and there were no injuries, Bergerson said.

INCIDENT UPDATE - House fire on Washington Ave. now a 2nd Alarm. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) December 25, 2018

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, the department said.

The Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced, the department said.

Reporter Cole Johnson got to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. He saw four trucks at the scene, and crews were spraying water on the house.

