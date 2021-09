Authorities say the fire came from a shed in the backyard of the home.

TEMPLE, Texas — No one was injured after a shed caught on fire behind a Temple home early Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The Temple Fire Department and the Temple Police responded to the scene of the fire near the Intersection of East Xavier Avenue and North Main Street.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire before it was able to spread to the home, authorities told 6 News.