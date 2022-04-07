Firefighters respond to Temple house fire Thursday evening

There were no residents inside the home at the time of the fire, according to Temple Fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — Firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:41 p.m. at 9306 Trailridge Drive, according to Temple Fire.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a single-story home, according to reports.

The fire was located in the garage area of the home and was put out by fire crews. The garage of the residence suffered significant fire damage with no extension into the main living area of the house, according to Temple Fire.

Firefighters determined the fire had started near a couch in the garage, according to reports. The fire was caused by smoke materials that had been improperly disregarded, according to Temple Fire.

Temple Police Department, Temple EMS and Belton Fire Department were also all on scene., according to Temple Fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with eight units and twenty-one personnel, Belton Fire responded with one engine and three personnel, as stated by reports.