HOUSTON - A local photographer expecting a daughter later this year celebrated another expectant mom with a unique photoshoot at Whataburger.

Chelsea Ceballos of Chelsea Photography put a call out to for a creative maternity session. A local woman named Meagan was chosen, and her love for Whataburger was showcased through Ceballos’ photos.

Meagan was photographed with a floral crown made from Whataburger bags, a Whataburger onesie with “Weston” for her future son and various other props from the popular Texas-based fast food chain.

Ceballos said she got the idea for the photoshoot while visiting a local restaurant.

“While I would have loved to be the model in the images, I wanted more to be the creative eye behind the lens,” Ceballos said. “I put out a model call and Meagan answered! As it turns out, she loves Whataburger, too. So in celebration of our mutual pregnancies (they are due 6 days a apart) and Whataburger, we collaborated to bring you this fun session.”

Ceballos said their babies are due in September, and plans are already in the works for a follow-up session.

