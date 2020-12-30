Houston councilman's Facebook post on first ladies and VP-elect Kamala Harris draws harsh criticism

Councilman Greg Travis Travis took the posts down at the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HOUSTON — A Houston city councilman's Facebook post and comments about first ladies Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Sen. Hillary Clinton and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is drawing harsh criticism on social media.

Last week, Greg Travis reposted a meme on his personal page. In it is an unflattering photo of Obama and a flattering picture of Trump.

The post launched a Facebook fight. A Facebook user named Lori called Trump a gold digger and other names.

Travis said Obama is “not bright” and believes she got into Harvard University because of affirmative action. Travis also made some brazen and unproven allegations against Obama, Harris and Clinton and their success.

Black Lives Matter, Invisible Houston and Houston Racial Justice Committee then posted some screenshots of the conversation, calling Travis a sexist and racist and demanding his resignation.

"You don't have to agree with my opinion. I don't have to agree with yours, but you should be able to express your opinion," said Travis. "I'm not going to be cancelled. That's what this is all about. This is, they are making a molehill into a mountain."

Travis took the posts down at the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner, whom Travis calls a personal friend. Mayor Turner confirmed that and said he is disappointed but has no other comment at this time.