Houston police chief says he met with Travis Scott to express safety concerns before concert

Chief Troy Finner said he asked the rapper to work with HPD during all Astroworld Festival events. He also said the criminal investigation continues.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday that he met with Travis Scott before his concert Friday to express concerns about public safety at the Astroworld Festival.

The chief said a criminal investigation continues into the events that led to the deaths of eight young people during a crowd surge at Scott's concert. The investigation includes a security guard who said he felt a prick in his neck before he passed out in the crowd. Finner confirmed that medical staff found what appeared to be a needle prick in his neck.

Fans caught up in the chaos said people in the crowd of 50,000 started pushing toward the front as a timer clicked down to the start of performance.

Fans say they were begging Scott and his team to stop the concert when dozens of people passed out. Scott did stop, at one point, to ask for help for one unconscious fan but then continued performing for more than half an hour after the Houston Fire Department declared a mass casualty event.

The rapper often encouraged fans to bypass security and rush the stage at previous concerts and has faced lawsuits and even an arrest in the past. But this was the first time, anyone has died and there's already a stack of lawsuits on behalf of the victims.

Finner released the following statement confirming the New York Times report about the meeting with the rapper and festival host.

"I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event. I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation. I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his social media messaging on any unscheduled events. The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to address my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.

As I have previously stated, our criminal investigation continues. We are asking for everyone to be considerate for the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to lift them up in prayer."

Scott's high-energy concerts are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. On Friday night, something went wrong.

“Travis Scott’s whole aesthetic is about rebellion,” said HipHopDX editor-in-chief Trent Clark, who has attended several of his performances. “The shows have a lot of raging. With the death of punk rock, hip-hop has indeed adopted and patterned the new generation of mosh pits. It’s not uncommon to see a lot of crowding and raging or complete wild behavior at a Travis Scott show.”

Scott is an eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper who is music’s biggest young stars. The Houston-born musician founded his festival in 2018 on the heels of his chart-topping album “Astroworld,” which was led by the infectious song “Sicko Mode.”

“Travis Scott is legendary in the hip-hop community for his beyond high-energy performances, where he really tries to rile up the crowd,” said Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone. “That makes for some really fun shows and made for a couple of scary incidents.”

He also has a 3-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she is pregnant with their second child. Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi were at the Houston concert.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

00:04 / 00:30

Amazon Echo Frames are getting new colors and features

FEATURED BY

People in the crowd reported lots of pushing and shoving during the performances leading up to Scott’s set — which is normal at his shows. He’s often encouraged fans to bypass security and rush the stage, but none of those previous situations resulted in fatalities.

“Travis Scott’s whole aesthetic is about rebellion,” said HipHopDX editor-in-chief Trent Clark, who has attended several of his performances. “The shows have a lot of raging. With the death of punk rock, hip-hop has indeed adopted and patterned the new generation of mosh pits. It’s not uncommon to see a lot of crowding and raging or complete wild behavior at a Travis Scott show.”

Scott is an eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper who is music’s biggest young stars. The Houston-born musician founded his festival in 2018 on the heels of his chart-topping album “Astroworld,” which was led by the infectious song “Sicko Mode.” He also has a 3-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she is pregnant with their second child.

“Travis Scott is legendary in the hip-hop community for his beyond high-energy performances, where he really tries to rile up the crowd,” said Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone. “That makes for some really fun shows and made for a couple of scary incidents.”

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

No matter where the investigation ultimately leads, tragedies like the one at the Astroworld Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At a soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.

But with Scott getting into trouble before for the two past shows, Shachtman thinks the rapper will get a “hard second look.”

In 2017, Scott was arrested after he encouraged fans to bypass security and rush the stage, leaving a security guard, a police officer and several others injured during a concert in Arkansas. In a separate incident, he was sentenced to one year of court supervision after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges stemming from a 2015 incident in Chicago at the Lollapalooza music festival.

At the time, Chicago officials said Scott encouraged fans to vault security barricades. However, no one was injured.

“In terms of energy, he wants the energy he’s giving out on stage to be reciprocated from the audience, almost in defiance,” said Julian Kimble, who wrote a concert review on Scott’s 2018 Astroworld performance for the Washington Post. He called the rapper one of the most electrifying performers he’s seen.