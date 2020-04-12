Houston real estate agent reported missing after she didn’t return home from work

Realtor Violet Mackrizz left for work Thursday morning and hasn't been seen since, and she's not answering her phone, colleagues say.

HOUSTON — A Houston-area family and the Houston Association of Realtors is asking for the public’s help in locating a real estate agent who left home for work Thursday and hasn't been seen since.

Realtor Violet Mackrizz was last seen at her home in the Park At Glen Arbor neighborhood just south of Tomball. She was headed for work at Coldwell Banker Realty in Bellaire, HAR representatives said, but she never made it.

She is also not answering her phone, which family members and colleagues say is out of character for her.

Mackrizz is 5'2 and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators aren't sure what she was wearing.

She drives a 2016 black Mercedes A250, Texas license MBV 1949.

Her brother, Juan Mackrizz, who is also a realtor, said he checked the centralized showing system, and that she did not show any homes on Thursday, the day she disappeared. He said her E-Z Tag account through HCTRA shows her car was headed towards Pasadena Friday morning, but it is unclear if she was driving it at the time.

"All we want is for her to text us or call us and tell us she's okay," said Juan. "This is not like her."

Her husband wrote on Facebook: "Violet didn't come home tonight. She didn't call. She's not answering. It is very out of character for her to do this."

Someone who works with Violet just said they are "shocked," that she's a "lovely person," and a "ray of sunshine." I can't imagine what her family and friends are feeling. Please keep your eyes out for her! @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RGK0X4SXJM — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) December 4, 2020

Deputies said she texted her husband around 5:30 p.m. Thursday saying she would be getting home late. When her husband awoke around 10:30 p.m., she still was not home.

A coworker at her brokerage called Violet a "lovely person," and a "ray of sunshine," and that they are shocked that she has disappeared.

HAR Chairman John Nugent said they are all anxiously hoping she will come home safe.

"Let's all do what we can to find her and bring her back safely," said Nugent.

Nugent said agents showing residential homes typically use what is called a SupraKey, an electronic key that opens a lockbox at a home to let the realtor and prospective buyer inside.

That electronic system can tell them which homes she shows, and when she shows them.

"We are a tight knit family," said Nugent of the 42,000 HAR members. "If one agent has a problem, we're out there trying to assist."

Further details about her disappearance, including her activities or work schedule that day, have not been disclosed. KHOU 11 News is working to learn more about this case. The sheriff’s office noted, however, that Mackrizz had not been seen since she left for work the morning of her disappearance.

In her real estate profile she wrote that she is originally from Lima, Peru, South America and a Harris/Walker County resident since 1992.

HAR said a missing persons case had been filed with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information that may help should call deputies at 713-221-6000.