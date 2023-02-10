How child removal cases are handled by investigators

A six-year-old Pecos girl was recently found locked inside a dog kennel. She is now with Child Protective Services as the investigation is ongoing.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Arrests were made in September after a child in Pecos was found locked inside a dog kennel in an RV. A welfare check by the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office revealed the situation.

The child was removed and is now with Child Protective Services. The situation is still under investigation, but Carrie Bronaugh -- executive director of Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center -- spoke about how cases like these are handled.

“It really depends on the investigation and what they’re able to get within the investigation," Bronaugh said.

An investigation that is currently being handled by the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and CPS.

“It all has to do with how much substantial evidence they can obtain in order to make their case," Bronaugh said. "And so, when a child is being removed from the home, there has to be significant evidence for that child to be removed or it’s not going to be held up in court and CPS will not have a leg to stand on in order to remove those children.”

Harmony Home covers Ector, Ward and Reeves counties, and they work closely with law enforcement and CPS.

“In talking about an investigation when it opens up, priority one is CPS needs to put eyes on the children and assess the situation to determine what the best outcome is for those children," Bronaugh said. "That’s always what CPS is looking to do – the safety of the children."

The safety of children starts with everyone.

“When we’re thinking about severe neglect, those children are typically not going to have a voice at home – especially if the abuse is happening in the home," Bronaugh said. "So, that makes it even more important for individuals, neighbors, teachers, churchgoers – if you have contact with those children and you suspect or you discover – you need to make the report.”

Making the report to law enforcement and CPS begins the process and investigation.

"If a child has to be removed, then there's going to be a criminal investigation, and so law enforcement is able to go in and do the same -- take pictures, talk to neighbors -- and often times then at that point it becomes a criminal offense for the alleged perpetrators, and so, there [are] charges pending for these individuals oftentimes," Bronaugh said.

The current charges in the case include injury to a child and abandoning or endangering a child.