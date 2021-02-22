WIC clients able to get replacement benefits after winter storm

Food lost or destroyed during the winter storm? Here's how WIC clients can get replacement benefits.

TEMPLE, Texas — WIC clients in Central Texas are able to get replacement benefits during February if their food was lost or destroyed due to the winter storm.

“Clients are reporting lost food due to power outages or damaged food from pipes bursting and flooding homes or apartments. WIC can help,” said WIC Director Nikki Morrow.

If you need replacement benefits, contact these numbers:

Temple -- (254) 778-1511

Killeen -- (254) 526-2033

Copperas Cove -- (254) 547-9571

Fort Hood -- (254) 532-8680

The WIC program can also refer families in need to other resources such as housing assistance, health care and financial hardship resources.