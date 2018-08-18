BELL COUNTY — Every year at the end of summer thousands of crickets make their way to Bell County.

This year will be no different as Central Texans can expect to see thousands of the loud, black bugs flooding neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

"We have had enough moisture in years past that's really set us up for a lot of pest pressure this year," Patrick Baldwin with 855 Bugs said.

The best way to prepare for the pesky insects is to turn off all outside light at night. Crickets are nocturnal and breed during the later hours, so it's best not to attract them with lights.

The other tip is to seal all doors and windows to keep the bugs from getting into your home.

"There are some things we have seen that you just don't want to think about," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said we aren't expecting a massive wave yet, but it's important to take the steps to treat your home.

