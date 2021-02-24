How to spot "storm chasers" and protect yourself from contractor fraud

Natural disasters can leave behind massive damage and the aftermath also brings out "storm chasers." So FEMA and the BBB are warning people.

WACO, Texas — Texans continue to repair and rebuild after the damage left by the winter storm.

Natural disasters can leave behind massive damage and the aftermath also brings out "storm chasers." FEMA and the Better Business Bureau are warning people to protect themselves against contractor fraud.

"You may be contacted either by phone, text, email or door to door with offers to handle repairs," Amy Rasor said, the Better Business Bureau Fort Worth Regional Director.

So how can you avoid falling victim of a scam if your home is need of repairs after the winter storm?

-First, contact your insurance company to ask about your coverage.

-Do your research and find businesses you can trust.

-Resist high-pressure sales, like getting a "good deal" only if you hire them on the spot.

-Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors.

-Don't sign over insurance checks to contractors. Get an invoice from the contractor and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card.

"I think we've all been through just so much in the past year that we're kind of worn out and we want solutions to our problems and we want to continue to move forward and move on and that's when we're most vulnerable and we're in danger of not thinking as clearly," Rasor said.

The BBB also warns people to be wary if a contractor asks for a large or full down payment after a disaster.

"One of the most important things to know is that you cannot charge up front for the full amount of what the work will cost. So if anyone is asking you to pay up front back away that's illegal," Rasor said.

Don't forget price gouging is illegal. You can report that to the office of the attorney general, click here. You can report any other scams to the Better Business Bureau, click here.