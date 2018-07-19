Central Texas — Temperatures are in the hundreds and central Texas is seeing an excessive heat warning until Friday. Of course, some people still have to work out in the heat. Express ER is offering some tips that will help keep you on your feet while out in the sun. If you absolutely must work in 100+ degree temperatures, keep the following in mind.

Eat a good breakfast

You need electrolytes and other nutrients to get thought he day, and the best way to do that is with a balanced breakfast and at least 16 ounces of water. Sports drinks like Gatorade do provide electrolytes, but Emergency Physician Grant Berry told Channel 6 they are not a substitute for a good meal.

"They do have high sugar content and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health does not recommend them throughout the day," Berry said. "It can be used if you are working for very long periods of time."

Berry said you need electrolytes, potassium, sodium, and other nutrients found in food to keep going in hot weather.

Take frequent breaks

When Temperatures are over 100, Berry recommends people take breaks every 30 minutes to cool down. He told Channel 6 people should drink 8 onces of water for every twenty minutes of work in the heat. If you want to work longer, drinking one 16 ounce bottle of water per hour, with a fifteen minute break, is a good rule.

Cover up with light clothing

If you must work in the sun, wear protective clothing to avoid direct sunlight on the skin. Roofers often wear long sleave shirts and neck protectors for this purpose. It's not a bad thing to sweat in the sun as that cools your body, but direct sunlight can counteract this.

If a person gets too hot, cool them down fast to prevent heath issues

Berry told Channel 6 patients often get rushed to the ER while still overheating because friends or co-workers failed to take a few simple steps. If a person gets dizzy or confused in the heat, Berry said to immediately get them in the shade, and help them take off extra layers of clothing to allow them to cool. If it's not possible to get the person inside, pour cold water on the person or use ice packs.

"I have seen people brought in by co-workers or even EMS where they were still wearing a lot of their cloths and a real intervention hasn't been done." Berry said.

