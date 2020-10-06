TEMPLE, Texas — Protests have erupted nationwide because people are seeking justice for the death of George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police or have been mistreated.



The black lives matter movement is getting a lot of people talking about racism in the U.S.



Margaret Chandler, a psychologist in Temple, said children may not understand exactly what that means.

"It's a really, really thin line of what you tell a child,” Chandler said, “because it all depends on their ability and their intellectual level.”

Chandler said you should let children approach you first, because they may not know what's going on.



"Only address what is asked, so you don't want to take it to your child and worry them because us as parents sometimes we are bothered by things that are going on in the world and our child is looking at us and they're mimicking what we're doing,” Chandler said.



Be honest and try not to sugar coat things. Chandler said you should talk to your kids about the history of racism, and that the protests are people speaking out because they want change.

Most importantly, listen to them, make them feel safe, and explain to them that there are people who do good things and people who do bad things.



"We are all different in our skin, in our hair, in the way we speak, in our backgrounds, our cultures,” Chandler said. “You just want to educate your children to let them know that there are different people in this world."



You may not have an answer for everything your kids ask, but no matter how old they are, you can always teach them to spread love and kindness and celebrate diversity.



