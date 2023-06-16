How you can help Perryton survivors after a tornado devastated the panhandle town Thursday

Multiple GoFundMes have been launched to raise money for families who lost everything from the tornado.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYTON, Texas — Families all across Perryton are in need after a tornado leveled the Texas Panhandle town Thursday night.

The tornado caused widespread damage and killed three people, while injuring more than 100 others.

Damage included multiple businesses in the downtown area, as well as a trailer park, homes and vehicles.

With all of that damage, people have come from across the state to help the town recover.

But many families will also need help recovering financially for some time to come, as they've lost everything, including their homes and vehicles.

To help with the recovery, numerous verified GoFundMes have been set up for anyone to donate money to the Perryton families affected by the tornado.

GoFundMe has also set up a centralized hub for families in Texas and the Midwest affected by tornadoes, which you can visit by clicking here.

Perryton-specific GoFundMes set up after the tornado include the following:

Another way to help those affected is by donating to GoFundMe's 2023 Tornado Relief Fund by clicking here. Funds raised here will go directly to those impacted and seeking help through fundraisers, as well as to nonprofit organizations providing relief on the ground.